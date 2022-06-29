Iranian MP: Negotiations with Saudi Arabia move in a positive direction

SHAFAQNA- The spokesman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s parliament, referring to the positive procedure of the Iran-Saudi Arabia talks, said: “Some technical issues remained between the parties, but I think the current situation is moving forward and we have to wait for the outcome of the negotiations.”

Abolfazl Amoui in an interview with Shafaqna reporter concerning the Iran-Saudi talks, said: “Since we do not have official relations with the Saudi government right now, messages are being exchanged by the Iraqi Foreign Minister, and in this regard, we have explicitly stated that we are ready for talks with a neighboring Muslim country.”

He continued: “We may be critical of Saudi Arabia on some bilateral and multilateral issues, but we do not see this as an obstacle to the revival of bilateral political relations; We are currently in the Hajj season, which is one of the opportunities that brings Muslim nations closer together, and according to Mr. Mostafa Al-Kazemi’s visit to Iran and the reports received, the process of talks between the two countries is also in a positive direction. moves.”

Amoui pointed out: “Some technical issues remain between the parties, but political will is important, and I think the current situation is moving forward and we have to wait for the outcome of the negotiations.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian