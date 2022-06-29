UK: Muslim doctor singled out at airport amid growing Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-Pakistani British surgeon and president of the British Hernia Society, Dr. Aali Sheen, claimed he was the victim of “racial triaging” at Manchester Airport security .

Sheen said he was exposed to racism when security at Manchester Airport told him to queue for a full-body scanner, while white passengers were ushered in another direction. The surgeon, who was traveling with his two children, added that he soon saw a Muslim family also being singled out from other passengers to be scanned.

Sheen told Manchester Evening News about his encounter with a security guard at Manchester Airport before flying to Grenoble, France on April 3 this year, according to Turkish daily Yeni Şafak.

Source : ABNA