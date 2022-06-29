Indian Muslim Body condemns brutal murder in Udaipur

SHAFAQNA-A top Indian Muslim body has condemned the brutal killing of a citizen in Udaipur, calling it against Islam and the law of the land.

“Maulana Halceemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has condemned the incident of brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet (PBUH) and called it against the law of land and against the religion of Islam,” reads the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind statement, according to NDTV.

“He said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion. In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands. Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi appealed to all the citizens of the country to restrain their emotions and maintain peace in the country,” it added.

The statement comes as two Muslim men have been arrested in India’s Udaipur city in the western state of Rajasthan for allegedly beheading a Hindu tailor over his support online for a former ruling party official whose remarks about Prophet Muhammad sparked global protests.

Mobile internet services and large gatherings remained restricted in Udaipur on Wednesday, a day after the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, according to Aljazeera.

Lal was stabbed multiple times inside his tailoring shop on Tuesday by the two cleaver-wielding men who also filmed the attack. The duo accused Lal of blasphemy in the video.

Meanwhile, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Delhi also issued a statement to slam the killing. Syed Ahmed Bukhari said the killing is “not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam”, according to OneIndia.com.

Treating the Udaipur murder as a terror incident, the Centre on Wednesday directed anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to extensively probe the “brutal” murder, especially whether any organization or international links were behind the sensational killing.

Source : IQNA