Documentary follows millennial Muslim American couple on cross-country journey

SHAFAQNA- A three-part documentary series titled “Great Muslim American Road Trip” will premier next week. The documentary follows a millennial Muslim American couple on a cross-country journey along historic Route 66 as they explore Islam’s deep roots in America.

Making more than a dozen stops between Chicago and Los Angeles, rapper Mona Haydar and her husband Sebastian Robins meet with authors, entrepreneurs, medical students, performers and others to better understand the centuries-long Muslim experience in the United States.

This series highlights the diversity of Muslims across the US and their contributions to history and culture, weaving a colorful story of what it means to be a Muslim in America today. It will premieres Tuesdays, July 5 – 19, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV and Wednesdays, July 6 – 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2.