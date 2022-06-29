English
Lebanese Dual Shia Coalition: We will facilitate formation of government as much as possible

SHAFAQNA- Amal and Hezbollah dual Shia parliamentary sources told Al-Banna newspaper that the coalition will facilitate cabinet formation as much as possible.

These sources called on all coalitions and political powers to cooperate with the caretaker Prime Minister, facilitate the formation of the government and reduce the conditions and demands, because reducing the suffering of Lebanese citizens in crises of wheat, electricity, medicine and fuel, etc., in addition to unemployment, immigration and increasing security issues and social crimes are among the priorities of this government.

The mentioned sources pointed out that the only condition and desire of the Dual Shia Coalition is to maintain sectarian and political balances in the government and not to attack it.

