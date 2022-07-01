Geopolitics Expert: “Developments in Middle East accelerated”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- “Developments in the Middle East are accelerating and will be to the benefit of one and to the detriment of the other. Until a few days ago, it was thought that with Biden coming to the region, Saudi Arabia and Israel would do something, but since yesterday, the situation has suddenly changed, so that the Israeli Defense Minister announced that are ready to recognize an agreement if it is reached,” a professor at the University of Geopolitics said.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Abdolreza Faraji-Rad said: “The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks will resume in Qatar, while this time the seats of the two sides will be closer to each other. I guess that despite the European mediation, the exchange of talks and information will be closer this time, and this is more effective than before, while the Iranian side has easy access to Tehran and takes orders and moves to Doha. Therefore, in general, the developments in the region have accelerated and quickly will be to the benefit of one and to the detriment of the other. Until a few days ago, it was thought that with Biden coming to the region, Saudi Arabia and Israel would do something, but since yesterday, the situation has suddenly changed, so that the Israeli Defense Minister announced that they are ready to recognize an agreement if it is reached.”

The United States is interested in an agreement

Faraji-Rad in response to the question of whether the United States today is thinking of achieving agreement or Biden’s goal is to gain more concessions from Iran, said: “If you pay attention to Mr. Khatibzadeh’s remarks, Iran emphasizes the economic interests in the new talks and shows that the negotiations that took place in the past month came to the fore today and it was not like the negotiations were interrupted and the Americans accepted to resolve the issue of the IRGC in such a way that it can have its own international economic work like other organs, and this opens a little way for an earlier agreement.

Therefore, the United States insists that they succeed in Iran nuclear deal because they have problems inside the United States and they have elections ahead and they want to present the result to the American people as an achievement. Biden’s rival will take advantage of his disagreement with Iran, and Republicans will have negative publicity about Biden. Hence, the United States is interested in an agreement, so they are looking for a middle solution.”

We should expect good things in the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Asked whether the fact that Iran and Saudi Arabia are in talks to improve relations and Saudi Arabia is normalizing relations with Israel, will these issues create contradictions in the future or not, he stated: “In previous years, Iran was sensitive to interaction with countries with ties to Israel. Even in later years, Iran cut ties with these countries, but today this issue is not relevant due to the scope of work and the large number of countries.

Iran has a new approach today and continues to work with those countries while criticizing. Incidentally, when the Iran Nuclear talks are underway, the discussion between Iran and Saudi Arabia is also moving fast. In other words, we should express hope today that the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will go better than in previous months, because the nuclear talks have started and it has always created hope, so we should expect good things in the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian