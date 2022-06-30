Fuad Hussein: Separate Jordan-Iran & Egypt-Iran talks underway in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said relations between Baghdad and Riyadh are “very good” and constantly evolving.

Fuad Hussein added: “During the recent visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, to Saudi Arabia, trade relations between the two countries were discussed.”

Concerning the situation in the region, he said: “Talks have begun in Baghdad between Jordan and Iran and Egypt and Iran, and Iraq has put forward the idea of ​​turning the talks between Riyadh and Tehran into a public one.”

Stating that Iran has proposed the idea of ​​establishing communication channels and contacts with the Egyptians, he said: “The Americans have stressed that the summit of the Gulf states in Saudi Arabia is in the interest of the region and that Iraq will participate in this summit.”

“Iraq’s problems with Iran and Turkey will be resolved through dialogue. The purpose of the rocket attacks on the Kurdish region is to create a crisis between Baghdad and Erbil and within the Kurdish region,” he said.

Fuad Hussein stated that during Al-Kazemi’s visit to Saudi Arabia, they also discussed Iraq’s hosting of the Saudi-Iranian talks and the two countries’ differences over Yemen, and continued: “Separate talks are underway in Baghdad between Jordan and Iran and Egypt and Iran.”

He said: “Iraq has put forward the idea of ​​turning the dialogue between Riyadh and Tehran into a public dialogue, our foreign policy is successful and many countries support Iraq.”

The Iraqi Foreign Minister concluded: “We have witnessed Iran’s seriousness about the ceasefire in Yemen, and we will play a pivotal role in relations between Tehran and Washington.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian