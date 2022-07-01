English
Arab states seek to develop the use of wind and solar energies by 2030

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A report shows that Arab states are seeking to develop the use of clean and renewable energies. A report that has been released by Global Energy Monitor reveals that Arab states can come closer to renewable energy targets by 2030 if they complete planned utility-scale solar and wind projects.

Based on this report that has been prepared by a USA-based non-profit research group, the planned projects will enhance the solar and wind capacity in Middle Eastern and North Africa Arab states to about 73 GW from 12.1 GW over the next eight years.

In 2013, the Arab League committed to increase the generation capacity of renewable energies in the region to 80 GW by 2030. Now, Egypt has the highest renewables capacity in the region with 3.5 GW, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 2.6 GW and Morocco with 1.9 GW.

