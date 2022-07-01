English
International Shia News Agency

Kadhimiya: Four million pilgrims visit Imam Jawad (A.S) Holy Shrine

0
pilgrims visit Imam Jawad Shrine

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the anniversary of martyrdom of Imam Muhammad al-Jawad, about four million devotees of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) have visited the holy shrine of Kadhimiya over the past days, the Astan of Kadhimiya holy shrines announced.

pilgrims visit Imam Jawad Shrine

The large number of pilgrims visited Kadhimiya on the martyrdom anniversary of the 9th Shia Imam (A.S).

The Astan noted that the holy shrines’ servants as well as volunteers and religious institutes provided religious, security, medical, health and other services to the pilgrims.

Kadhimiya is a northern neighborhood of the city of Baghdad, Iraq. It is home to the holy shrines of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) and Imam Jawad (AS).

Imam Jawad was poisoned and martyred at the age of 25 on the last day of the month of Dhul Qa’ada in the year 835.

Source: IQNA

Read more from Shafaqna:

Photos: Very old pictures of Kadhimiya holy shrines

Related posts

Video: Iraqi Sunnis welcome pilgrims of Imam Musa Kadhim (A.S)

asadian

Photos: Kadhimiya on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Kadhim (A.S)

asadian

Photos & video: Large number of pilgrims move to Kadhimiya shrine

asadian

Kadhimiya ready to host pilgrims on Imam Kadhim’s (A.S.) martyrdom anniversary

asadian

Video: Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (A.S) mourners march on Basra-Baghdad road

asadian

Kadhimiya: Pilgrims travel to Imam Kadhim’s (AS) shrine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.