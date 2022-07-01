Kadhimiya: Four million pilgrims visit Imam Jawad (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the anniversary of martyrdom of Imam Muhammad al-Jawad, about four million devotees of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) have visited the holy shrine of Kadhimiya over the past days, the Astan of Kadhimiya holy shrines announced.

The large number of pilgrims visited Kadhimiya on the martyrdom anniversary of the 9th Shia Imam (A.S).

The Astan noted that the holy shrines’ servants as well as volunteers and religious institutes provided religious, security, medical, health and other services to the pilgrims.

Kadhimiya is a northern neighborhood of the city of Baghdad, Iraq. It is home to the holy shrines of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) and Imam Jawad (AS).

Imam Jawad was poisoned and martyred at the age of 25 on the last day of the month of Dhul Qa’ada in the year 835.

Source: IQNA