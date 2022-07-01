Iran’s Taremi among top 100 football players of Europe

SHAFAQNA- A Spanish newspaper has recently reported that Mehdi Taremi, the Iranian national team football player and international striker in Portugal’s FC Porto, is among the top players of Europe.

Marca, a Spanish national daily sports newspaper owned by Unidad Editorial, announced on Thursday that the result of surveys among football experts shows the 2021/22 MARCA 100 players and was published on June 30.

The Spanish daily introduced the best 100 players of last season in European leagues, reporting that Taremi, the Iranian national team football player and international striker in Portugal’s FC Porto, is among the top players of the green continent.

The 29-year-old football player has shown a stunning performance, especially when it came to playing for FC Porto, so he ranked 96th in the last season of the European leagues.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonel Messi were graded as 21st and 26th respectively on the list.

Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, and Vinicius Jr. all three from Real Madrid stood first to third on the list of the newspaper.

Source: IRNA