Al-Akhbar reports on details of new Lebanese cabinet

SHAFAQNA- “Lebanese President Michel Aoun met with Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati this morning (Friday) and Mikati left Baabda Palace half an hour later without any comment,” Al-Akhbar wrote.

Al-Akhbar, pointing out that Mikati went to Baabda Palace last Wednesday and handed over the initial composition of the cabinet to Michel Aoun, also wrote: “According to the information received by Al-Akhbar, the composition the cabinet is actually the same as the previous government with a slight change in the names of some ministers.”

According to this Lebanese newspaper, in these changes, a Sunni man named “Walid Senno” was appointed as the Minister of Energy instead of Walid Fayad, and the Ministry of Economy was entrusted to Armenians and “George Boujikian”, who is currently the Minister of Industry.”

“In addition to this, the Ministry of Industry was entrusted to the Druzes and “Walid Assaf”, the Ministry of Immigration was entrusted to the Orthodox Christians and a representative named “Sajee Atiyeh”, and finally the Ministry of Finance was left between the Shias, only “Yasin Jaber” has been replaced by “Youssef Al-Khalil”,” Al-Akhbar further wrote.

According to Al-Akhbar, Mikati was quoted as saying that the combination presented to Michel Aoun has the support of Nabi Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Walid Jumblatt, the head of the Progressive Social Party and the new parliamentary factions, and Hezbollah will not object to this combination.

However, Al-Akhbar has reminded that the atmosphere of Baabda is not satisfied with the action of the president, because the president had tried to reach an understanding with Mikati on the formation of the government in the meeting he had with Mikati last week to announce the results of the parliamentary consultations, while he handed over the composition of the cabinet to the president without this issue.

