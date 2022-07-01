Nigeria: The Quran translated into Igbo language

SHAFAQNA- A group of Nigerian Muslims have recently translated the holy Quran into Igbo Language.

A group of Muslims from the South Eastern part of the country have successfully produced copies of the Quran in Igbo. The group under the aegis of Igbo Muslims Da’wah Group, will on Friday, July 1 launch the translated text.

Representatives of the group led by Mal. Muhammed Muritala Chukwuemeka made this known during a courtesy call to Daily Trust in Abuja earlier this week. He said the team’s mission is to spread Allah’s message to his Igbo brothers through the translated Quran.

Chukwuemeka, a native of Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, revealed that it took him five good years to complete the translation. The cleric further urged Nigerians to attend the launching which will take place immediately after Jumaa (Friday) prayer at Ansar-ud-deen mosque, Maitama in the Federal Capital Territory.

“It took me not less than five year before completing the translation. We are calling on well-to-do Nigerians to assist in mass production of the holy book. Presently, we have printed 500 copies and 100 copies have already been sent to the South East,” he said. Igbo is the principal native language of the Igbo people, an ethnic group from South-eastern Nigeria.

Source: IQNA