Mecca: Pilgrims arriving for Hajj 2022

SHAFAQNA- After two years of major disruption caused by the COVID pandemic, pilgrims of Hajj 2022 from all around the world, started arriving in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia on Friday (01 July 2022).

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, allowed back foreign travelers this year to perform the Hajj. Only a few thousand Saudi citizens and residents attended the annual pilgrimage in the last two years as COVID-19 wreaked havoc across the global economy and curtailed travel.

However authorities have said only one million people can join the 2022 season, less than half of pre-pandemic levels, and access is restricted to pilgrims aged 18 to 65 who have been fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and do not suffer from chronic diseases. Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.

In 2019, the last year before the pandemic struck, some 2.6 million people performed the Hajj, while around 19 million took part in the Umrah, another form of pilgrimage to Mecca which – unlike the Hajj – can be carried out at any time of the year.

Source: Reuters