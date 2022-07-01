Different narratives of Doha negotiations outcome

SHAFAQNA- After the end of the new round of negotiations to revive the JCPOA in Doha, Qatar, the two sides of the negotiations had different comments on the outcome of the talks. The Iranian side described the negotiations as “serious and positive” and said that it is ready to reach an agreement. While the other side (Europe and America) stated that the chances of revitalizing the JCPOA decreased after the Qatar negotiations and emphasized: “We are worried that we will not be able to revive the JCPOA.”

The two-day negotiations in Doha to revive the JCPOA ended on Wednesday night (June 29). Enrique Mora, the European coordinator of negotiations to revive the JCPOA, wrote on his Twitter page minutes after the end of this period of negotiations: “Two intense days of proximity talks in Doha on JCPOA. Unfortunately, not yet the progress the EU team as coordinator had hoped-for. We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian