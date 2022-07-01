One of main perpetrators of Iraq’s Camp Speicher massacre is arrested

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Hashd Al-Sha’bi security agency announced today (Friday 01 July 2022) in a statement the arrest of Zargham Abu Haider, one of the most prominent operatives of the “Camp Speicher massacre”.

In this statement, it is stated that the mentioned person has confessed to the murder of 600 victims of Camp Speicher massacre, and there were also videos on his cell phone showing his involvement in this crime. The arrested person also confessed to the mass graves that were not discovered until now.

Source: Shafaqna Persian