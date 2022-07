SHAFAQNA- Twitter social network activists published pictures of the lighting of the Clock Tower in Mecca on the occasion of announcing the beginning of the Hajj season 2022.

The clock tower in Mecca is usually illuminated on the occasion of the start of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday evening the proof of the sighting of the crescent of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, and announced Saturday, the 9th of July, as the first days of Eid al-Adha.

Source: Shafaqna Persian