Islamic Laws: Animal rights

SHAFAQNA | by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi*: As God’s creatures, animals have a very important relationship with humans. Some of them are considered important and main sources of human nutrition on land and sea, and some of them as domestic animals in the past were a means of human transportation and currently a means of sports competition, and some of them, like wild animals, are at least a factor in balancing life in the human environment.

According to the philosophy of creation, all these animals were created for humans, either for direct use or for indirect use, such as using the poison of some animals as medicine, and most importantly as a tool to recognize the greatness of God in the creation of various creatures.

In the Holy Quran, God named one of the surahs as “Al-An’am (animals)” and 5 of the surahs are named after different animals: Al-Baqarah(The Cow), An-Nahl(the bee), An-Naml(The Ant), and Al-‘Ankabut(The Spider) and Al-Fil(The Elephant). He also mentioned many other animals according to the topic, such as: dogs, pigs, hoopoe, crows, etc.

Therefore, the word of revelation cannot be considered indifferent to the animals that God has created for humans and provided them with divine sustenance, rather, it can be emphasized that the Holy Quran is the only divine book that recognizes the right to life and other rights for animals.

In several verses of the Holy Quran, it has been mentioned about animals and some of their uses, as well as their relationship with humans. In verse 142 of Surah Al-An’am, it is stated: “And of the grazing livestock are carriers [of burdens] and those [too] small. Eat of what Allāh has provided for you and do not follow the footsteps of Satan. Indeed, he is to you a clear enemy.”

In verses 5 to 8 of Surah An-Nahl, it is also mentioned about the uses of some cattle: “And He created the cattle for you as a source of warmth, food, and ˹many other˺ benefits. They are also pleasing to you when you bring them home and when you take them out to graze. And they carry your loads to ˹distant˺ lands which you could not otherwise reach without great hardship. Surely your Lord is Ever Gracious, Most Merciful. ˹He also created˺ horses, mules, and donkeys for your transportation and adornment. And He creates what you do not know.”

In verse 66 of the same surah, mentioning the drinks made from some animals, it has been stated: “And there is certainly a lesson for you in cattle: We give you to drink of what is in their bellies, from between digested food and blood: pure milk, pleasant to drink.”

And in verse 69, describing the blessing of the bee and the smooth honey that it gives to humans, it is mentioned: “and feed from ˹the flower of˺ any fruit ˹you please˺ and follow the ways your Lord has made easy for you.” From their bellies comes forth liquid of varying colours, in which there is healing for people. Surely in this is a sign for those who reflect.”

In verse 80 of the same surah, some other uses of animals have been mentioned: “And Allah has made your homes a place to rest, and has given you tents from the hide of animals, light to handle when you travel and when you camp. And out of their wool, fur, and hair He has given you furnishings and goods for a while.”

In verse 4 of Surah Al-Ma’idah, God emphasizes the benefit of hunting animals for humans: “They ask you, ˹O Prophet,˺ what is permissible for them ˹to eat˺. Say, “What is good and lawful. Also what is caught by your hunting animals and birds of prey which you have trained as instructed by Allah. So eat what they catch for you…”

Thus, in the Holy Quran, Allah reminds us that He is the creator of everything, including animals, and He created each one with a purpose, and He explained the important uses of some of them, for eating and hunting, means of transportation, adornment, etc., and left the discovery of the exact relationship and scientific properties of nature to man.

In this holy book, animals in relation to humans are divided according to several methods: domestic and wild animals, animals with halal meat and animals with forbidden meat.

*Dr. Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi is a specialist in Public Law and Political Sciences. This article is written for Shafaqna French and translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English.