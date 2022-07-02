India: Educational dreams of many Muslim girls will come to an end by Hijab ban

SHAFAQNA- On March 15, the Karnataka High Court supported the imposed ban by educational institutions on wearing headscarves inside the premises. As a result, many Muslim female students relinquish the examinations or trying to find other means to pursue education. Rule of the court was that wearing hijab by Muslim women doesn’t constitute a part of essential religious practice in the Islamic faith. One of these Muslim female students said that she was not permitted to sit in the exam for admission to medical college, with a hijab.

Kidiyoor Nihal, national secretary of Students Islamic Organization of India – the students’ wing of socio-religious organization Jamaat-e-Islami- told Anadolu Agency that future of thousands of female students has been at risk through this issue. He added that students’ denied access to education would led to loss of trust in public institutions which have widespread consequences. The former top bureaucrat and now an educationist Syed Zafar Mahmood said Islam demands the believers to obey the law of the land where they live. Until the Supreme Court does not overrule an order of a High Court in India, it is final. Thus, the Karnataka High Court’s order on Hijab has to be inevitably obeyed.

According to Ganesh Karnik, a spokesman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, students must act in accordance with the rules and regulations governing educational institutions.

Source: Anadolu Agency

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA: India: Hijab ban to end the educational dreams of Muslim girls