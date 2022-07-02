Damascus: Iran FM meets Bashar al-Assad

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in the Syrian capital today and met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Upon arrival at Damascus airport, Amirabdollahian was accorded welcome by his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

Before leaving Tehran for Damascus, Amir-Abdollahian told reporters, “Following my recent visit to Turkey, it is imperative to have consultations also with Syrian officials”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed that he was traveling to Damascus partly to facilitate peace and security between Syria and Turkey as two countries which Tehran had important ties with both of them.