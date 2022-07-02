English
Damascus: Iran FM meets Bashar al-Assad

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in the Syrian capital today and met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Upon arrival at Damascus airport, Amirabdollahian was accorded welcome by his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

Before leaving Tehran for Damascus, Amir-Abdollahian told reporters, “Following my recent visit to Turkey, it is imperative to have consultations also with Syrian officials”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed that he was traveling to Damascus partly to facilitate peace and security between Syria and Turkey as two countries which Tehran had important ties with both of them.

“Some developments are taking place in the region that requires the Islamic Republic of Iran to constantly play a constructive role and prevent a fresh crisis in the region,” he added.

Sources: IRNA, ISNA

