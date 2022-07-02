English
Algerian FM: We have no problem with Syria returning to Arab League

SHAFAQNA- Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said that his country does not see any obstacle in Syria’s return to its seat in the Arab League.

On the sidelines of attending the meeting of foreign ministers of the Arab League member states in Lebanon, Lamamra said: “Algeria will do its best to unite and strengthen the will of the Arab countries to solve collective challenges.”

The Algerian foreign minister noted: “Syria is a founding member of the Arab League and Algeria has no problem with returning to its seat in this league. We are trying to weigh the views of the Arab countries and listen to their opinions at the meeting in Beirut, and we hope that an agreement will be reached on Syria.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

