Diplomacy expert: Both United States and Iran “need JCPOA” and an agreement

Dr. Mirqasem Momeni, in an interview with Shafqana Ayandeh reporter, stated: I have said before that JCPOA will not be interrupted and there will only happen a gap during, over which they should negotiate. Both US and Iran need the JCPOA and an agreement. Iran has economic needs and US has security and political needs. Therefore, stopping the JCPOA is not possible. JCPOA negotiations were also conducted during Mr. Trump’s era.

He continued: Mr. Biden’s trip to the Middle East seems to have several goals: one is to coordinate oil and gas producing countries in order to compensate for the sanctions that the United States has against Russia in order to stabilize the market. Another of the goals in the region is so that European countries are not hurt and can continue to support Ukraine, which is an important issue. The increase in oil production is one of the issues envisaged in this meeting. The next issue is the situation of the Israeli regime and the support of this regime, which wants to become the gendarme of the region, and with the help of regional and Arab countries, the security of the region will be entrusted to this regime.

One of the axes is the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which currently have decent relations with each other and have meetings with each other, but like the UAE, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt, these relations have not been formalized. The countries of the region are trying to justify their relations with the Israeli regime with the excuses they make. In my opinion, this issue is being pursued seriously, and it seems that regional alliances are being formed on the eve of Biden’s trip.

Persian Version