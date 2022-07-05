Former diplomat: Israel is trying to “prevent JCPOA from succeeding”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Former Iranian ambassador to the United Kingdom believes that Israel, with the help of the United States, is trying to create other problems for Iran so that Iran will not succeed in reviving the JCPOA and lifting sanctions. When we reach such a situation, we see that Mr. Mora comes to Tehran and wants to somehow encourage Iran to cooperate with the IAEA. Promises are probably made, and on the other hand, Mr. Josep Borrell came to Tehran and tried to resolve the matter with a message from the Americans. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Minister came to Tehran, putting in some effort to settle the issue down and encourage Tehran to cooperate more with this group. We see that there is close competition in these efforts between the powers, so that one can reach a significant agreement.

Dr. Seyed Jalal Sadatian in an interview with Shafaqna Ayandeh reporter in response to the question that: “Considering Iran’s nuclear case being undecided and, in this situation, we are witnessing Biden’s visit to the region, which is said to form a consensus against Iran, and Bin Salman’s regional trips are also underway, can we say that in the near future we will see a change in the balance of regional power?” stated: If we want to study the issue with the focus on JCPOA, the efforts of the parties are in the direction of each of them succeeding. Who are the parties? One side of the story is Iran and some countries like Russia and China, each of which is openly pursuing its own interests. The other side is the West, at its top is the United States and Europe, behind which a commanding actor named Israel, trying to prevent the JCPOA from coming to fruition. Because with the conclusion of the JCPOA, Iran will obtain a good capability and will be able to access financial resources and international markets, and normalize its relations with many countries. These can be dangerous for Israel and introduce the greatest threat from Iran, so Israel is trying to incite Iran-phobia in the West and inside the United States, and has succeeded to some extent in this direction. Israel’s success was that in addition to the Republicans who supported it, it also attracted a number of members of the US Congress, who occasionally commented and proposed bills that could be taken.

He added: Israel, with the help of the United States, is trying to create other problems for Iran so that Iran will not succeed in reviving the JCPOA and lifting sanctions. When we reach such a situation, we see that Mr. Mora comes to Tehran and wants to somehow encourage Iran to cooperate with the IAEA. Promises are probably made, and on the other hand, Mr. Josep Borrell came to Tehran and tried to resolve the matter with a message from the Americans. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Minister came to Tehran, putting in some effort to settle the issue down and encourage Tehran to cooperate more with this group. We see that there is close competition in these efforts between the powers, so that one can reach a significant agreement.

