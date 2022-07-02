Michel Aoun: Lebanon adheres to brotherly relations with Arab countries

SHAFAQNA- The President of Lebanon emphasized his country’s commitment to its fraternal relations with the countries of the Arab world, especially the members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

Lebanon’s presidential body announced in a statement that President Michel Aoun received Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, today (Saturday) in Beirut.

According to what is stated in this statement, in the meeting with Al-Sabah, while emphasizing Lebanon’s adherence to its fraternal relations with the countries of the Arab world, especially the countries that are members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, Aoun stated: “The Lebanese always hope for the return of the Arabs to Lebanon.”

The President of Lebanon also stated: “The Lebanese government is committed to taking the necessary measures to strengthen cooperation with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) following Kuwait’s initiative (at the end of January this year) to resolve the differences (between Lebanon and the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf).”

