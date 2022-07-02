English
Saudi Arabia announces arrival of 358,000 pilgrims to Medina

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced today (Saturday) that more than 358,000 pilgrims ( male and female ) from different countries of the world entered Medina through land and air routes.

In the statement of the Ministry of Hajj, announcing this news, it is stated: “Since the acceptance of Hajj flights this year, more than 289 thousand pilgrims have arrived at Muhammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Medina.”

In the continuation of this statement, it is stated: “The center of land migration has received more than 50 thousand pilgrims and more than eighteen thousand people have been accepted through the center of land pilgrims.”

According to this statement, until Friday, Bangladesh had the largest number of pilgrims in Medina, followed by Pakistan with 9350 thousand pilgrims, India with 6401 pilgrims, Nigeria with 5135 pilgrims and Iran with 5028 pilgrims respectively.

In the aforementioned statement, it is mentioned: “277 thousand pilgrims left Madinah for Mecca in the past days and more than 80 thousand pilgrims remained in Medina until Friday.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

