Karbala: Ghadir flag at Al-Abbas (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- Ahead of Eid al-Ghadir 2022, a delegation from the Astan of Imam Ali (A.S) mausoleum arrived in the holy city of Karbala, bringing with them a blessed flag.

The delegation delivered the flag, written on which is the phrase “Man kunto maula fa-haaza ‘ali-yun maula (of whomsoever I am a master, this Ali is his master)” to the officials of the Astan of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine.

The delegation also invited the head of the Astan of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine to attend a gathering next week to discuss ways to develop services to pilgrims.

The Astan of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine has sent delegations to different cities of Iraq to gift blessed flags to holy places ahead of Eid al-Gahdir.

The event of Ghadir, or Eid al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhul Hijja in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God.

Source: Iqna.ir