SHAFAQNA– Astan Quds Abbasi announced that the construction of the new Zarih for the holy shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A) has been completed.

Gold, silver, wood and other materials have been used in the new Zarih of the holy shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A).

According to the previous announcement, the new Zarih of the shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A), which was built by Iraqi artists in Karbala, is to be moved to Damascus and unveiled on the day of Eid al-Ghadir.

Source: Shafaqna Persian