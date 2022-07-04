Lebanon’s FM: We will probably reach an agreement with Israel on maritime borders next month

SHAFAQNA- Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigrants of Lebanon in the government of advancing affairs, said: “I predict that we will reach an agreement on the issue of drawing maritime borders with Israel in September”.

According to Shafqna translation service, quoted by Al-Nashrah, he said that no Arab country boycotted the consultations in Beirut in the past days, but some ministers were worried and all countries had representatives in this meeting.”

It should be mentioned that “Dorothy C. Shea”, the American ambassador to Lebanon, informed “Michel Aoun”, the Lebanese president, about the results of the calls that “Amos Hochstein”, the American mediator, made with the Israeli side regarding the border drawing issue and informed the progress that has been achieved in this field.

Source: Shafaqna Persian