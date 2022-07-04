Iranian FM: I conveyed Turkey’s security concerns to Bashar Assad

SHAFAQNA-–Iran’s Foreign Minister stated that during his recent visit to Syria, he conveyed the security concerns of the Turkish President and Foreign Minister to Bashar Assad.

Concerning his recent trip to Damascus and his meeting with Syrian President, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Instagram page: “During my trip to Syria, I visited President Bashar Assad. I told him that your recent trip to Tehran is a turning point in bilateral relations and in advancing the relations between the two countries. In this regard, he also believed that Iran-Syria relations have been growing for more than 40 years and that it is a strategic alliance beyond bilateral relations.”

In this meeting, I condemned the attacks of the Zionist regime and told Mr. Assad that I consider the silence of the Westerners to this open aggression as a sign of the double standards of these countries.

Also, in this meeting, I conveyed to Mr. Assad the security concerns of Turkey, which the President and Foreign Minister of this country shared with me during my recent trip to Ankara, and I clearly said that the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to solve issues through dialogue and cooperation. We will be against resorting to force and any military operations against Syria.

Mr. Bashar Assad also emphasized the importance of this trip in the current situation and believed that according to the regional and global conditions, a situation is being formed that will change the balance in the region. He also announced his country’s readiness to welcome any solution based on dialogue and with the help of the Islamic Republic of Iran and expressed his satisfaction that Iran is part of the political solution in the region.

Sourcs: Shafaqna Persian