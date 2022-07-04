A new discovery for the treatment of baldness

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Scientists have made a key discovery around the behavior of key cells in follicles.

University of California, Irvine-led researchers have discovered that a signaling molecule called SCUBE3 potently stimulates hair growth and may offer a therapeutic treatment for androgenetic alopecia, a common form of hair loss in both women and men.

The study, determined the precise mechanism by which the dermal papilla cells – specialized signal-making fibroblasts at the bottom of each hair follicle – promote new growth.

Source: University of California