COVID-19: A rapid test that identifies all variants in hours

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Scientists in the USA have developed a rapid COVID-19 test that can accurately detect all current variants of SARS-CoV-2 within hours.

The test, CoVarScan, detects the signatures of eight hotspots on the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The researchers tested CoVarScan on samples collected from more than 4,000 patients.

The tests were validated with the gold-standard whole genome sequencing, and the results were used by doctors to choose treatments in some critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Source: thehindu

