Easy breathing for asthmatics

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Scientists have discovered differences in the biochemistry of asthmatic and non-asthmatics — which could lead to more effective treatments.

It found that severe asthmatics have a distinct biochemical (metabolite) profile detectable in their urine, compared to mild-to-moderate asthmatics and healthy individuals

To identify and better understand different subtypes of severe asthma, researchers analyzed urine samples from more than 600 participants across 11 countries as part of the U-BIOPRED study, a Europe-wide initiative.

The team of researchers discovered a specific type of metabolite, called carnitines, decreased in severe asthmatics. Carnitines play an important role in cellular energy generation and immune responses.

Further analyses found carnitine metabolism was lower in severe asthmatics.

Source: scitechdaily