Fixing Shoulder Pain in a new way

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Harvard Scientists Developed a Method to Restore Damaged Tendons and Muscles which could potentially provide patients with chronic shoulder pain renewed hope.

They have developed a complex tissue platform that can repair damaged rotator cuffs. This platform, which can precisely replicate the intricate structure of rotator cuffs, is 3D-bioprinted using tissue-specific extracellular matrix bioink.

The study team transplanted this platform in rats that had full-thickness rotator cuff injuries. The researchers observed tissue regeneration and recovery in shoulder function. The results proved that the platform, which includes stem cells, can actually regenerate rotator cuffs.

Source: scitechdaily