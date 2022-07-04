English
NOKIA CONTRIBUTES €1.1 MILLION TO 4 UNIVERSITIES

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Nokia has announced that it will donate a total of 1.1 million euros to four Finnish universities to support technological research, education and innovation.

Nokia additionally said that the donation can be distributed to Aalto College and the Universities of Helsinki, Oulu and Tampere, SchengenVisaInfo.com experiences.

The 4 universities chosen to obtain the donations will use them to advance analysis in areas crucial to Nokia’s enterprise, resembling 5G and 6G, edge computing, synthetic intelligence, machine studying, and quantum applied sciences.

Nokia is a Finland-based firm, based in 1865 that could be a main producer of multinational communications, info know-how and client electronics. Yearly the corporate supplies coaching programs for about 500 younger folks in Finland.

