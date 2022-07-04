France FM: Paris believes “window of diplomacy is still open”

SHAFAQNA- “Paris believes that the window of diplomacy is still open and should be used in the best way to reach an agreement,” France Foreign Minister told his Iranian counterpart in a telephone conversation.

According to IRNA, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna exchanged views on a whole range of topics in a phone conversation.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed Tehran’s readiness to promote cooperation based on mutual respect and mutual respect.

Referring on talks over lifting sanctions on Tehran in Vienna and Doha, Amirabdollahian added that Iran’s assessment of the recent talks in Doha was positive, but it should be seen how the US would take advantage of the opportunity of diplomacy.

He said that now the path of diplomacy is open, adding that Iran is serious and sincere to reach the final point of a good and sustainable agreement and has always expressed its positive ideas in the talks.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also said that the Islamic Republic has always been loyal to its commitments and expects the other parties to fulfil their obligations.

Colonna, the French foreign minister, for her part in the phone conversation, hailed good relations between Tehran and Paris and stressed the necessity of continuity of nuclear talks and lifting sanctions.

Colonna added that Paris believes that the window of diplomacy is still open and should be used in the best way to reach an agreement.

She also expressed hope that the two countries’ new ambassadors would soon start their work to accelerate the development of cooperation and relations between the two countries.

Source: en.irna.ir

www.shafaqna.com