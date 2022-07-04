Al-Forat: Resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia relations to be announced in Baghdad with presence of countries officials

SHAFAQNA- An informed source clarified that it is expected that the resumption of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran will be announced in Baghdad in the presence of Saudi and Iranian officials and with the participation of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The mentioned source stated: The negotiations that Al-Kazemi held in Jeddah and Tehran last week led to the determination of the outcome of many unsolved cases between the two countries which can help reduce tensions in the entire region.

In response to a question about whether Saudi officials will travel to Baghdad before the meeting in the middle of next month, the said source said: “This requires arrangements and coordination between the three capitals.”

In this regard, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during his recent visit to Damascus: “Tehran welcomes the return of relations with Saudi Arabia and the reopening of embassies and the beginning of political dialogues.”

Earlier, Fuad Hussein, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, announced for the first time that Baghdad will host talks between Iran and Jordan and Iran and Egypt.

Source: Shafaqna Persian