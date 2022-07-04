Muhkam and Mutashabih Verses in the Quran: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:7, Part-1) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:7, Part-1)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Muhkam and Mutashabih Verses in the Quran

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

هُوَ الَّذِي أَنزَلَ عَلَيْكَ الْكِتَابَ مِنْهُ آيَاتٌ مُّحْكَمَاتٌ هُنَّ أُمُّ الْكِتَابِ وَأُخَرُ مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ ۖ فَأَمَّا الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِمْ زَيْغٌ فَيَتَّبِعُونَ مَا تَشَابَهَ مِنْهُ ابْتِغَاءَ الْفِتْنَةِ وَابْتِغَاءَ تَأْوِيلِهِ ۗ وَمَا يَعْلَمُ تَأْوِيلَهُ إِلَّا اللَّهُ ۗ وَالرَّاسِخُونَ فِي الْعِلْمِ يَقُولُونَ آمَنَّا بِهِ كُلٌّ مِّنْ عِندِ رَبِّنَا ۗ وَمَا يَذَّكَّرُ إِلَّا أُولُو الْأَلْبَابِ ‎﴿٧﴾‎‎

3:7 It is He who has sent down to you, (O Mohammad), the Book; in it are verses (that are) decisive – they are the foundation of the Book – and others ambiguous and indecisive. As for those in whose hearts is deviation (from truth), they will follow that of it which is unspecific, seeking discord and seeking an interpretation (suitable to them). And no one knows its (true) interpretation except Allah and those who have a firm grounding in knowledge. And (those firm in knowledge) say, “We believe in it. All (of it) is from our Lord.” And no one will be reminded except those of understanding.

Commentary: Verse 3:7 divides the Quranic verses into two categories, known as muhkamat (مُحْكَمَاتٌ) and mutashabihdt (مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ):

هُوَ الَّذِي أَنزَلَ عَلَيْكَ الْكِتَابَ مِنْهُ آيَاتٌ مُّحْكَمَاتٌ … وَأُخَرُ مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ ۖ … ‎﴿٧﴾‎‎

3:7 It is He who has sent down to you, (O Prophet), the Book; in it are verses (that are) decisive …and others ambiguous and indecisive…

Ayātun muḥ’kamātun (آيَاتٌ مُّحْكَمَاتٌ) refers to verses with clear, unique, and decisive meanings; the term is translated into decisive verses. For instance, the verse “Allah is the Creator of all things[1]” is so clear that it leaves no room for question and ambiguity. Other instances of decisive verses are as follows:

(قُلْ هُوَ اللّهُ أَحَدٌ), Say, He is Allah, the One and Unique, 112:1 (Al-Ikhlas)

(وَلَمْ يَكُن لَّهُ كُفُوًا أَحَدٌ), And none is comparable to Him, 112:4 (Al-Ikhlas)

(لَیْسَ کَمِثْلِهِ شَیْءٌ), There is nothing like unto Him, 42:11 (Ash-Shura)

(لَا تُدْرِكُهُ الْأَبْصَارُ وَهُوَ يُدْرِكُ الْأَبْصَارَ ۖ), The sights do not apprehend Him, yet He apprehends the sights, 6:103 (Al-Anaam)

(فَمَن يَعْمَلْ مِثْقَالَ ذَرَّةٍ خَيْرًا يَرَهُ), So whoever does an atom’s weight of good will see it, 99:7 (Az-Zalzala)

(‏وَمَن يَعْمَلْ مِثْقَالَ ذَرَّةٍ شَرًّا يَرَهُ‏), And whoever does an atom’s weight of evil will see it, 99:7 (Az-Zalzala)

Contrary to decisive verses (آيَاتٌ مُّحْكَمَاتٌ), the implication of ayātun mutashabiht (آيَاتٌ مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ) is ambiguous and indecisive. Nevertheless, the true meaning is construed with the aid of decisive verses. A few instances are cited in the following paragraphs:

Verse 48:10 (Al-Fatah) states; “Allah’s hand is above their Hands[2].” Does the verse imply that Allah (SWT) has a hand like a human being, or is this hand a metaphor for the divine might and power? The first possibility contradicts many decisive verses of the Quran, which states God does not resemble anything[3], including human beings. Therefore, the hand is a metaphor for divine might and power. Similarly, the faculty of Hearing and Seeing[4] refers to the knowledge of Allah (SWT) since human beings learn through hearing and seeing.

Verse 75:22-23 (Al-Qiyaama) says, “Some faces will be radiant on that day, looking to their Lord[5].” Does “looking to their Lord” imply that Allah (SWT) would be visible on the Day of Judgment? Not so, because verse 6:103 (Al-Anaam) says, “The sights do not apprehend Him[6].” So, it becomes clear that “looking to their Lord” means hoping to receive the mercy of their Lord.

Similarly, verse 21:47 (Al-Anbiyaa) says, “And We shall set up balances of justice on the Day of Resurrection[7].” The scale of justice on the Day of Judgment does not resemble the scale we use in our day-to-day activities; rather, it implies the means of measurement for deeds in the Hereafter.

In conclusion, the Quran’s verses are divided into two groups, known as muhkamat (مُّحْكَمَاتٌ) and mutashabihat (مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ). Ayātun muḥ’kamātun (آيَاتٌ مُّحْكَمَاتٌ) hold decisive meaning, hence translated to decisive verses . In contrast, ayātun mutashabiht (آيَاتٌ مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ) at the beginning have ambiguous meaning with many possible interpretations and are translated into indecisive verses . With the aid of decisive verses, one could deduce the true meaning of indecisive verses. That’s why decisive verses (آيَاتٌ مُّحْكَمَاتٌ) are named ummu’l-kitāb (أُمُّ الْكِتَابِ), the base and foundation for understanding the Quran. The word (أُمِّ) means the base and foundation of everything, and in the Arabic language, a mother is called (أُمِّ) since she serves as the base and the foundation of a family.

General Discussion : The infinite verb al-ihkam (الاِحکام) means strengthening an object so that nothing can pervert, break, or interfere with its function. Its past and present tenses are (اَحکَمَ) and (یُحکِمُ), respectively. The terms muhkam (مُحْكَمْ) and muḥkamatun (مُحْكَمَةٌ) are masculine and the feminine, passive nouns of al-ihkam (الاِحکام).

Al-Ihkām (الاِحکام) of the verses means making them so precise that no ambiguity remains therein, contrary to mutashābihāt (مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ), which are ambiguous. For instance, in verse 47:20 (Mohammad) suratun muḥkamatun (سُورَةٌ مُّحْكَمَةٌ) means a chapter whose verses are decisive without any ambiguity, doubt, or question:

وَيَقُولُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَوْلَا نُزِّلَتْ سُورَةٌ ۖ فَإِذَا أُنزِلَتْ سُورَةٌ مُّحْكَمَةٌ وَذُكِرَ فِيهَا الْقِتَالُ ۙ رَأَيْتَ الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌ يَنظُرُونَ إِلَيْكَ نَظَرَ الْمَغْشِيِّ عَلَيْهِ مِنَ الْمَوْتِ ۖ فَأَوْلَىٰ لَهُمْ ‎﴿٢٠﴾‏

20:11 Those who believe say, “Why has a surah not been sent down? But when a precise surah is revealed and fighting is mentioned therein, you see those in whose hearts is hypocrisy looking at you with a look of one overcome by death. And more appropriate for them (would have been).

As stated earlier, verse 3:7 divides the verses of the Quran into decisive (مُّحْكَمَاتٌ) and ambiguous or indecisive (مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ). Yet, verse 11:1 (Hud) states that all verses of the Quran are firm and decisive:

الر ۚ كِتَابٌ أُحْكِمَتْ آيَاتُهُ ثُمَّ فُصِّلَتْ مِن لَّدُنْ حَكِيمٍ خَبِيرٍ ‎﴿١﴾‏

11:1 Alif, Lam, Ra. (This is) a Book whose verses have been made firm and then presented in detail from (one who is) Wise and Acquainted.

The decisiveness of the entire Qur’an (أُحْكِمَتْ آيَاتُهُ) means a strong coherence between the verses of the Qur’an[8]. Others have stated that there is no frailty and feebleness at any point in the Quran. Each verse of the Quran is a decisive proof and strong argument for the truthfulness of the Quran[9].

Almizan[10] states uḥ’kimat (أُحْكِمَتْ) and fuṣṣilat (فُصِّلَتْ) in verse 11:1 (Hud) refers to the state of the Quran before and after revelation, respectively. The sublime reality of the Quran before the revelation was a single united form (كِتَابٌ أُحْكِمَتْ), which was divided to chapters and verses during revelation for the ease of understanding by human beings (ثُمَّ فُصِّلَتْ). Further discussion could be found in the commentary on verse 2:185 (Al-Baqara).

The word mutashabihdt (مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ), plural of mutashabih (مُتَشَابِهْ), means things that are similar, comparable, and consistent with each other, have a mutual resemblance, or are alike. For instance, verse 2:118 says, “(تَشَابَهَتْ قُلُوبُهُمْ)” means “Their hearts resemble each other.”

Verse 39:23 (Az-Zumar) states that all verses of the Quran are similar in eloquence, beauty, depth, and content:

اللَّهُ نَزَّلَ أَحْسَنَ الْحَدِيثِ كِتَابًا مُّتَشَابِهًا مَّثَانِيَ … ‎﴿٢٣﴾

39:23 Allah has sent down the best statement, a book whose verses (in grace, beauty, depth, and content) resemble each other; Has recurring verses (with exciting repetition)

The meaning of mutashabih (مُتَشَابِهْ) in this verse is different than verse 3:7 (Al-Imran).

The similarity of two things sometimes confuses a nonexpert to discern between them. For instance, verse 4:157 states that Jews killed another man who looked like Prophet Isa (AS), thinking they killed him:

… وَمَا قَتَلُوهُ وَمَا صَلَبُوهُ وَلَٰكِن شُبِّهَ لَهُمْ ۚ … ‎﴿١٥٧﴾‏

4:175 …And they did not kill him, nor did they crucify him; but it was made to appear (so) to them.

Similarly, Prophet Musa (AS) asked the Children of Israel to slaughter a pleasant bright yellow cow. They asked the Prophet Musa (AS) to be more precise since all cows look alike to them:

قَالُوا ادْعُ لَنَا رَبَّكَ يُبَيِّن لَّنَا مَا هِيَ إِنَّ الْبَقَرَ تَشَابَهَ عَلَيْنَا … ‎﴿٧٠﴾‏

2:70 They said, “Call upon your Lord to make clear to us what it is. Indeed, [all] cows look alike to us. And indeed we, if Allah wills, will be guided.”

Word-for-Word Translation:

3:7 [هُوَ] He [الَّذِي] is the One who [أَنزَلَ] revealed [عَلَيْكَ] to you [الْكِتَابَ] the Book [مِنْهُ] of it [آيَاتٌ] are verses [مُّحْكَمَاتٌ] decisive, [هُنَّ] they are [أُمُّ] the foundation [الْكِتَابِ] of the Book [وَأُخَرُ] and others [مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ] are ambiguous and indecisive. [فَأَمَّا] And then as for [الَّذِينَ] those [فِي] in [قُلُوبِهِمْ] their hearts [زَيْغٌ] is perversity [فَيَتَّبِعُونَ] so they follow [مَا] what [تَشَابَهَ] is unspecific [مِنْهُ] of it. [ابْتِغَاءَ] Seeking [الْفِتْنَةِ] the discord [وَابْتِغَاءَ] and seeking [تَأْوِيلِهِ ۗ] its interpretation. [وَ] And [مَا] not [يَعْلَمُ] knows [تَأْوِيلَهُ] its interpretation [إِلَّا] except [اللَّهُ] Allah [وَالرَّاسِخُونَ] and those firm [فِي] in [الْعِلْمِ] the knowledge. [يَقُولُونَ] They say [آمَنَّا] we believe in [بِهِ] it, [كُلٌّ] All is [مِّنْ عِندِ] from our Lord. [وَ] And [مَا] not [يَذَّكَّرُ] will take heed [إِلَّا] except [أُولُو] men [الْأَلْبَابِ] of understanding.

