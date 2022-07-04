Al Jazeera: Killing of “Shireen Abu Akleh” was intentional

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Prosecutor General announced that the available technical reports confirm that the murder of late Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was intentional.

The Palestinian Prosecutor General announced that available technical reports confirm that the killing of the late Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was intentional and that the bullet fired matches the weapon from which the it was fired.

Emphasizing that the assassination of the Al-Jazeera reporter was intentional, the Palestinian Prosecutor General announced: We disagree with the statements of the American side that the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh was not intentional. We are the competent authority to conduct legal investigations and any results of investigations conducted by other parties are not binding on us. According to the investigation, the Israeli regime is fully responsible for the assassination and deliberate killing of martyr Shireen Abu Akleh, and we will continue our efforts to complete our legal measures to prosecute the perpetrators of this assassination in international courts.

Shireen Abu Akleh’s family also requested the United Nations and the International Criminal Court to take immediate measures to achieve justice. Accordingly, the Minister of Justice of Palestine had previously emphasized that the investigation would be incomplete without matching the bullet that killed Abu Akleh with the weapon from which it was fired.

Meanwhile, the US State Department, in its investigation into the murder of the Al Jazeera reporter, claimed that it did not find any evidence that this crime was intentional.

Source: Shafaqna Persian