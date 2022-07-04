SHAFAQNA- Saudi activists report the arrest of a cleric and more than five other Shias in Al-Qatif and Al-Ahsa regions by the security forces of this country.

The Twitter account of “Detainees of Qatif and Al-Ahsa” wrote: “Almost confirmed news of the arrest of a woman in Al-Ahsa city is being reported in the framework of widespread arrests that the Saudi regime has launched in Qatif and Al-Ahsa since a few days ago.”

According to this Twitter account, in recent days, a cleric and more than five other youths have been arrested by Saudi forces in these areas.

On the other hand, the Twitter account of “Nasht Qatifi” also wrote: “The Saudi government has started a new wave of arrests in Al-Ahsa and Qatif, and in this regard, it has arrested Hossein Al-Mutawa, Sheikh Abdul Majid Al-Ahmad, Musa Al-Khanizi and Hossein Rajab.”

The Saudi regime has not announced any reason for arresting these people.

Source: Shafaqna Persian