Eid al-Adha holiday in Arab and Islamic countries

SHAFAQNA- Eid al-Adha is the second Muslim Eid after Eid al-Fitr. Eid al-Adha is one of the most important occasions that families look forward to and prepare their sacrifices for Eid al-Adha in advance, shopping malls are full of customers who want to buy pastry and new clothes for themselves and their children.

Many people who live abroad, also, return to their country for Eid al-Adha and visiting their family, relatives and friends. Several Arab and Islamic countries have announced Eid al-Adha holiday.

Qatar

The Eid al-Adha holiday in Qatar begins on Sunday, July 10 and ends on Thursday July 14. The weekends are Friday and Saturday in Qatar; thus, the holidays extend for 10 days.

Egypt

The Egypt’s president announced Eid al-Adha holiday from Friday until Tuesday, from July 8-12.

Saudi Arabia

According to what some news sources have announced in this country, it is expected that Eid al-Adha holiday will begin on Monday, July 4 until Thursday, July 14.

United Arab Emirates

According to astronomical calculations, Saturday, July 9 will be Eid al-Adha. Hence, holidays will probably begin on Friday, July 8 and last for 4 days.

Kuwait

Kuwait has announced Eid al-Adha holiday from July 10-14 and official institutions and departments will resume their activity from July 17.

Oman

By order of the Sultan of Oman, Eid al-Adha holiday will be on Friday, July 8 until Tuesday, July 12 in this country.

Iraq

Eid al-Adha holiday begins on Saturday, July 9, 2022 and ends on Thursday, July 14, 2022 simultaneous with the anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Iraq. According to this decision, all public institutions and administrations will begin their work from Sunday, July 17.

Bahrain

It is expected that Eid al-Adha holiday in Bahrain will be on Friday, July 8 until Tuesday, July 12.

Yemen

Eid al-Adha holiday in Yemen will begin on Friday until Tuesday, from July 8-12.

Jordan

According to astronomical calculations, Eid al-Adha will be on Saturday, July 9. Therefore, Eid al-Adha holiday will begin on Friday, June 8 and end on Tuesday, July 12.

Palestine

Eid al-Adha holiday is normally 4 days and it is expected that Palestine is closed from Friday to Tuesday, July 8-12 on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Lebanon

According to the law, Eid al-Adha holiday in this country lasts 2 consecutive days. Thus, Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10 will be closed.

Syria

Syria has announced that Eid al-Adha will be on Saturday, July 9. Hence, Eid al-Adha holiday will begin on Saturday until Tuesday, July 12.

Turkey

Eid al-Adha in Turkey will be on July 9 and holidays on the occasion of Eid will last for 4 days.

Iran

Eid al-Adha in Iran will be on Sunday, July 10 and this country has closed 1 day on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha in other Islamic countries

Probably Eid al-Adha will be on Saturday, July 9 in other Islamic countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and India and their holidays usually last 4 days.

