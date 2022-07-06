Hajj 2022: Kaaba Kiswah to be replaced first of Muharram

SHAFAQNA- According to a report by Saudi Gazette, the Kaaba Kiswah will be replaced first of Muharram, while it is usually draped on the 9th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah every year. The report mentions no reason for this delay.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced on Monday, that the Kiswah of the Kaaba will be handed over to the senior keeper of Kaaba on the first day of Eid Al-Adha (Dhu Al-Hijjah 10) and a new covering will replace it on the first of Muharram, Saudi Gazette reported.

Kiswah is usually draped on the 9th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah. The time coincides with the day Muslim pilgrims leave for the plains of Mount Arafat during the Hajj pilgrimage.

Kiswah covers the Kaaba, the most sacred Islamic site, which attracts millions of Muslims to Mecca every year during the Hajj pilgrimage. All Muslims around the world face the Kaaba during their daily prayers.

Every year, the old Kiswah is removed, cut into small pieces, and given to individuals such as visiting foreign Muslim dignitaries as well as organizations.

In the past, the Kiswah was divided and distributed among the families known as the Ka’aba curtain holders. Later, the Saudi Arabian government decided to send the Kiswah to different Muslim countries as a gift.

The Kiswah, which is black, is made up of 670 kilograms of raw silk with verses from the Quran woven in gold-plated thread. The verses are woven using 120kg of gold and 100kg of silver threads. The belt of the Kiswah is made up of six pieces.

Source: Iqna.ir