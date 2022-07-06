English
World Cup 2022: Iconic technology inside ball

SHAFAQNA-World Cup organisers revealed yet another unique and a one-of-a-kind surprise for the upcoming tournament in November: a technology-advanced ball.

Authorities say the new technology will enable referees and football officials to make more precise decisions.

The official match ball ‘Al Rihla’ will have a semi-automated offside technology, an enhanced version of the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system that will enhance the already existing VAR system, used in 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The officials are certain that the new system will allow referees in making more precise judgements, in turn enhancing match-play and overall fairness.

“VAR has already had a very positive impact on football and we can see that the number of major mistakes has already been dramatically reduced. We expect that semi-automated offside technology can take us a step further,” said FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina in a statement.

Source: dohanews

