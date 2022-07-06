Iran’s FM Spox: Qatari FM due in Tehran on Wednesday

Kanani referred to developing relations between Iran and Qatar, saying that Al-Thani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian are to review bilateral ties, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Earlier on June 30, Amirabdollahian in a phone call with his Qatari counterpart discussed the regional and international developments as well as the latest developments in Vienna talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Source : IRNA