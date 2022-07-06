English
International Shia News Agency

USA: Adhan shows Muslims ‘belong’ in Minneapolis

0
Adhan

SHAFAQNA-US city recently passed a resolution allowing public broadcasting of the adhan all year round.

Pastor Jane Buckley-Farlee was recently walking through her Minneapolis church’s Cedar-Riverside neighbourhood when an unexpected song broke out.

“I heard this music that sounded sort of heavenly,” she told Al Jazeera. At first, she did not know what it was – but after a few moments, she realised it was the adhan, or the Muslim call to prayer.

“It was echoing among all of the buildings, but it was still a little hard to hear with all of the traffic,” she recalled. “But it just made me smile. I stopped and listened and just smiled. I must have looked silly, but it was just so tender and beautiful.”

While public broadcasting of the adhan is common in Muslim-majority countries, Minneapolis recently became the first major city in the United States to allow it year-round after city council passed a resolution in March. Now, the city’s thousands of Muslim residents, many of whom are Somali immigrants, can hear the same familiar calls in the streets of their new hometown – and not just during the holy month of Ramadan.

Source : aljazeera

Related posts

Canada: North America’s Largest Muslim festival back in Ontario

asadian

Video: Tawassul in Muslim thought

asadian

Egypt: Campaign launched by Muslim Council of Elders to spread true information about the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

asadian

India: Authorities destroy Muslim homes after protests over insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

asadian

UN’s Spokesperson: We strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions

asadian

Canadians remembering Muslim family killed a year ago

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.