OPEC secretary general Mohammad Barkindo dies at 63

OPEC secretary general

SHAFAQNA-OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo, an oil industry veteran has died in his native Nigeria at the age of 63.

Barkindo was in the final weeks of his six-year tenure as the top diplomat at the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, where he headed its Vienna-based secretariat. He had returned to Abuja in preparation for a post-OPEC career. No immediate cause of death was given.

Source : bloomberg

