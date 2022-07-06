Iran’s FM: Qatar talks aimed to obtain economic guarantees from US side

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a press conference with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani after a meeting in the Iranian capital.

Appreciating the Qatari government’s hosting of the talks between Iran and the EU representative, Amirabdollahian said that Qatar has always played a positive role in helping regional dialogue.

He noted that Iran is resolved to reach a good, strong, and sustainable deal and is not seeking any excessive demands.

Iran has no demands beyond the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA), the foreign minister said, adding that all the demands of Iran are made within the framework of JCPOA.

He reiterated that in the recent talks in Doha, Iran was focused on taking the effective guarantees from the US side on any area which could affect Iran’s full economic benefit from the JCPOA.

“Our demands are not excessive but we are on the path of taking guarantees,” the foreign minister said, adding that the US should guarantee that Iran would benefit from all the advantages of the 2015 deal.

The Qatari foreign minister, for his part, thanked Tehran for trusting Qatar to host the talks between Iran and the EU representative.

Noting that his country supports regional dialogue, he said that Qatar has always been trying to make use of these talks for reaching a deal that will remove the concerns of all sides.

He said that the talks underway between Iran and Persian Gulf countries can yield positive results for all. The Qatari foreign minister believed that prospering relations between regional countries can benefit all the regional nations.

Source : IRNA