Crippling sandstorms across Middle East

SHAFAQNA-Iraq, Iran, Syria and other Persian Gulf States are no strangers to sand and dust storms (SDSs) which have historically occurred in the hot months from May to July.

Over the past two months, Iraqis have been living, working and breathing in thick clouds of dust, as at least nine sandstorms – lasting up to several days each – have hit the country, blanketing everything in grit.

Hospitals have reported a surge in admissions, with thousands of patients coming in with severe respiratory illnesses, while schools and offices have had to close and flights have been grounded for days at a time.

“I can’t walk outside without coughing or covering my mouth,” Azzam Alwash, founder of Non-Governmental green group, Nature Iraq, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from his home in Baghdad.

The latest storm “kept me in the house for two days. I have asthma, so I have to stay inside to protect my lungs,” he said.

But, these days, the storms are coming earlier and more frequently, rising well above the once-normal once or twice a year, starting as early as March and spreading over a wider area.

