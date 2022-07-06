Biggest Hajj since spread of Coronavirus begins today

English
SHAFAQNA: The biggest Hajj since the spread of the Coronavirus has officially started today and hundreds of thousands of Muslims are performing the Tawaf al-Qudum around the Holy Kaaba in Mecca under the scorching sun.

This year, Saudi Arabia allowed the participation of one million Muslims who received the Corona vaccine, of which 850,000 pilgrims are from abroad.

This year’s Hajj, in which the participants were selected by lottery, is much bigger than the Hajj in 2020 and 2021.

In 2019, about 2.5 million pilgrims from all over the world participated in Hajj.

Source: Middle East News 

