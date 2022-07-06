English
Lebanon: Muslims locked out of Hajj by rising costs

SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s Muslims locked out of Hajj by rising costs and collapsed lira.

For every Lebanese Muslim who wished to perform Hajj this year, the 97th verse of the Quran’s third chapter has meant a great deal: “Pilgrimage to this house is an obligation by God upon whoever is able among the people.”

Since Lebanon was engulfed in a terrifying economic crisis in 2019, tens of thousands of Lebanese have found it increasingly difficult to perform this holy ritual.

With Hajj scheduled to begin on Thursday, Jihan Tabarra, who owns a small fishmonger’s, sits in her living room watching the Mecca channel, a Saudi TV station that streams live coverage all year round from the holy city. When footage of pilgrims circumambulating the Kaaba appears, the 52-year-old turns with a sad smile to say: “I was supposed to be there.”

Tabarra has been saving money in a Kaaba-shaped savings box for four years, so that she could fulfil the obligation expected of all able-bodied Muslims.

Source : middleeasteye

