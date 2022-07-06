Who is OPEC’s new Secretary General?

SHAFAQNA- After the death of Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, a Kuwaiti who has a lot of experience in the oil field, will begin as the OPEC Secretary-General.

Haitham Al-Ghais will be OPEC’s new Secretary General.. At their meeting in January, the ministers of the OPEC member organizations had elected Haitham Al-Ghais as the new OPEC Secretary -General.

Al-Ghais was supposed to start his activity in August 2022, but with the death of Barkindo, his work may begin sooner than the due date.

Haitham Al-Ghais has a great deal of experience in oil activity and has previously worked in the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is fluent in 6 Arabic, English, German, Portuguese, Spanish and French languages ​​and he can speak Chinese. Barkindo died last night at 11pm at the age of 63.

Source: Middle East News