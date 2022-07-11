Professor of Political Geography: “If Tehran and Riyadh take a little seriously, embassies of two countries shall be opened”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– A professor of political geography on the prospects for regional developments comments: “In the Middle East regional geopolitical system, Iran-Saudi relations, passing the tension generating phase, have reached the de-escalation phase, and Tehran and Riyadh are entering the processes of relative and overt interaction, the signs of which appear after the Iraqi prime minister’s visit to Iran, and if taking matters seriously, the embassies of the two countries shall be opened and the political relations between the two countries revealed.”

Dr. Kiomars Yazdanpanah, associate professor of political geography at The University of Tehran, told Shafaqna Future reporter: “The adjustment of hostilities and the conflict levels subsidence between Iran and Saudi Arabia is certain, and the two countries will no longer return to the previous decade’s offensive states. Therefore, in the Middle East regional geopolitical system, Iran-Saudi relations, passing the tension generating phase, have reached the de-escalation phase, and Tehran and Riyadh are entering the processes of relative and overt interaction, the signs of which appear after the Iraqi prime minister’s visit to Iran, and if taking matters seriously, the embassies of the two countries shall be opened and the political relations between the two countries revealed.”

He added: “However, due to the traditional competitive nature in the Persian Gulf region, the expectation of regional-wide relations is not likely at the moment, and in the process of drawing ideal relations, the extent of historical, geographical, and ideological differences between the two countries places them under serious limitations. In this context, the subsidence of one of the disputed hotspots in the region plays an important role in reducing regional tensions, since the continuation of the existing tension can lead the conflict process towards out-of-control foreign interventions procedures.”

Commenting on the consequences of the Ukraine war on regional relations in the Middle East, the professor stated: “Similar to the all-classical wars of the twentieth century, the nature of the Ukraine war and the global importance of this military conflict has the potential to affect all global regions. Therefore, the Middle East has not been spared from the side effects of this war.”

He concluded: “The Russian-Ukrainian war to date has directly affected the livelihoods of people in the Middle East, North and Horn of Africa regions, fueling a food price crisis and reducing people’s purchasing power. There is no doubt that if this crisis is not managed properly, it could cause countries in the West Asian region a wave of popular discontent, forcing them to face major problems in various areas and social unrest. However, Russia’s war against Ukraine appears to be over by the end of this year.”

